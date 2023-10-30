US authorities were aware of Robert Card’s threats before Maine shootings

It's been revealed authorities in the US had been alerted to"veiled threats" by US Army reservist Robert Card before last week's shootings in Maine.

The suspect believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least 18 people has now been found dead according to officials. Two local law enforcement chiefs say a state-wide awareness alert was sent out in mid-September to be on the lookout for the 40-year-old after he made threats against fellow reservists.It follows revelations the gunman had attempted to carry out a shooting at a mental health facility he was staying at prior to being discharged.

