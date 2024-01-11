US and UK Warships Intercept Large Barrage of Drones and Missiles from Yemen

The United States and Britain said their warships on Tuesday had shot down one of the largest barrages yet of drones and missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards commercial ships in the Red Sea, highlighting the Iranian-backed militia’s escalating effort to disrupt global commerce in protest at Israel’s war against Hamas. F/A-18 fighter jets from the aircraft carrier Dwight D.

Eisenhower and four other warships intercepted “a complex attack” involving 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile, the US military’s Central Command said. No injuries or damage were reported, the command said. Grant Shapps, Britain’s defence secretary, said that the Diamond, a British navy destroyer, had also responded to repel the Houthis’ “largest attack” since they began targeting ships in the Red Sea. An F/A-18 E is launched from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford during a 2022 training sessio





