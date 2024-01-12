US and Britain launch massive airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels

The US and Britain have launched massive retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels with the help of several countries, including Australia, Joe Biden has announced. The attacks have used warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several US officials told The Associated Press. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations, they said.

The British warship HMS Diamond launched Sea Viper missiles to shoot down Houthi drones in the Red Sea the day before today's massive retaliatory strikes. (AP) "Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces – together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands – successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways," US President Biden sai





