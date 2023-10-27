Urgent evacuations and warnings as blistering fires tear through Queensland

Severe blazes have already claimed the lives of two women, who died after separate fires engulfed their properties in the Western Downs.

Another woman, Ulrich Widawski, was earlier believed to have been dead after she was reported missing. Glenda Chapman, 73, died while she was attempting to evacuate a property in the Western Downs region. Picture: Supplied

Residents who fled the affected areas between Moondarra Drive, Barramundi Way, The Junction, and tracks and parks around Lake Moondarra were later told to remain where they were, as it was not safe to return. headtopics.com

“Charge mobile phones and power banks if you still can. Be ready to take your pets, pet food, pet lead or crate/carrier,” QFES said in a statement. There are a number of warnings in place around Tara as a “large, fast-moving fire” burning near Joseph Road threatens to spread towards Kogan.

