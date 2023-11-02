Unwanted gongs for Coles and Woolies

The two supermarket giants both received Shonky Awards this year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty. North Sydney shopper Graham Dawson told Choice that he had experienced feelings of “powerlessness” against such corporations amid skyrocketing prices.“I thought some of it might be temporary and it might go down, but the only thing that has gone down is avocados.A Woolworths spokesperson said the company was aware there was ‘more to do’ to address skyrocketing prices.
“We’re acutely aware of the pressure that’s being placed on Australian families through cost-of-living increases, whether they are our customers or our team members,” they said. “We know there’s more to do and that’s why we’ll continue to invest in the future, whether that’s support for our team, creating jobs, investing in communities and paying fair prices to the thousands of businesses (both large and small) we work with across the country.”
“Over the past few months, we’ve reduced the price on more than 500 products and we’re committed to ensuring the products our customers rely on each week are the best possible value they can be.” Only 18 and 17 per cent of respondents felt Coles and Woolworths respectively were doing all they could to keep prices down. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
“This is despite the fact that for some specials it may be hard to tell if you’re getting a genuine discount.”
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕