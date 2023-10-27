Unusual Tasman Sea cloud pattern holds clue to weekend weather

See how the cloud over the Tasman ﻿Sea between Australia and New Zealand looks a little like fish scales - as captured by the BoM'sexplains, the speckled pattern occurs ﻿when very cold air moves over a relatively warm area of ocean.A mass of speckled cloud in the Tasman Sea, October 27, 2023. (BoM)

The temperature contrast between the cool air and warmer water causes a large number of individual cumulus clouds to develop over a broad area, punctuated by patches of clear sky in between.Interestingly, the classic four-seasons-in-a-day weather variability for which Melbourne is famous inevitably occurs when there's a speckled cloud mass overhead.Speckle cloud feeding onto the NSW coastline from the Tasman Sea on October 27, 2023.

Rapid weather changes are less common in Sydney, ﻿where the weather is generally relentlessly rainy or sunny for days on end, and speckled air masses are less common. But Sydney has felt quite Melbourne-like this week with its on-and-off showers, as the Tasman Sea speckled air mass pushes frequent showers onto the NSW coast, as you can see in the Weatherzone loop above. headtopics.com

The good news for Australians on the east coast is that the speckled cloud mass in the Tasman Sea should become New Zealand's problem this weekend, with a clearing pattern on the east coast and all eight Australian capital cities likely to see fine or mostly fine weather.

