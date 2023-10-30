‘Unusual behaviour’: How Victoria’s lockdown babies are filling the gaps

In this series, The Age is focusing on the wellbeing of Victoria’s 1.69 million children and young people two years after pandemic lockdowns ended.“I always remember when I took her to the shops and her face lit up, and I thought, ‘oh my gosh, I haven’t taken her food shopping’, because you weren’t allowed to,” her mother Kylie Dovaston says. “She was trying to eat all the food and touch it.”
Mylah, who is now five, is a bit shy in groups and can struggle with deciphering facial expressions. “I still have to try and teach her a lot of basic skills – ‘you have to say hello and goodbye to people’ – because she didn’t grow up around that basic etiquette,” Dovaston says. “But she’s getting there with time; she just needs a bit of encouragement and support.
Professor Jim Watterston, dean of the University of Melbourne's Melbourne Graduate School of Education, predicts free kinder will be the "biggest influence on school improvement that we will have in decades".The COVID lockdowns caused unprecedented disruption to the lives of young Victorians.
“The first five years of a child’s life are critical for laying the foundations for healthy development. Adverse events or circumstances that occur during these years can have a significant impact on children’s health and developmental outcomes,” the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute says.
Other impacts included increased hyperactivity and inattention, increased abuse and neglect, decreased physical activity and increased screen time, and possible disruptions to the length and quality of sleep.
Fleer advises parents concerned about their children’s development to read to them, cuddle them, chat to their educators, talk about feelings, stay calm, encourage children to ask for help, provide suggestions to problems, and let children help around the house to boost their independence and confidence.