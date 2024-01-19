UNRWA to commission independent review of allegations in Gaza

Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner General, has informed the Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, that the UNRWA has decided to commission an independent review to investigate the allegations against the agency and its activities in Gaza. Lazzarini believes that it is important to address these smear campaigns and determine their intent. The review will also assess the agency's response and make recommendations for improvement.

The Foreign Minister has raised concerns about the agency's neutrality and asked about its plans to address the issue





Palestinians in Gaza Strip struggle to find safe areas amid Israeli evacuation ordersMany Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

UN Security Council approves toned-down bid to boost aid to GazaThe UN Security Council has approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza that stopped short of a call for a ceasefire because of fears the United States and Israel would veto the motion.

UN Security Council Adopts Watered-Down Resolution on Aid Delivery to GazaThe UN Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution calling for immediate aid deliveries to Gaza without an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. The vote was 13-0 with the US and Russia abstaining. The resolution aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Dozens Killed in Gaza as Israel Suffers Heavy LossesDozens were killed in Gaza overnight in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend. The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise.

Israel's Assault on Gaza Enters Third Month with High Civilian Death TollIsrael's war on Hamas in Gaza has been ongoing for three months, resulting in a high civilian death toll and widespread displacement. The conflict began with aerial bombings and escalated with a ground assault. Thousands of people have been killed or buried under rubble, and hunger is rampant due to the constriction of aid deliveries.

