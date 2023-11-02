In a wide-ranging and at times confronting interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan, Mr Youssef broke down elements of the unfolding Israel-Hamas war. The political commentator said Palestinians have essentially been “kicked around from their homes” and questions why another country should take them in.

“Israel has been talking openly about this, it’s like ‘why don’t they just go in Sinai? You know what would happen? Those people are going to be pushed in Sinai and with two million people living in refugee camps what do you think would happen? Unrest, chaos,” Mr Youssef said.

“Then after a few years, Western media will come with the cameras like ‘Oh look at those Arabs, oh they are killing each other’.” Mr Youssef said it’s the same question that should be posed to the countries in Europe as to why they shouldn’t take in people from Israel.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Condemning Hamas or Israel is ‘completely useless’: Bassem YoussefEgyptian comedian and political commentator Bassem Youssef says condemning Hamas or condemning Israel is 'completely useless'. In a wide-ranging and at times confronting interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan, Mr Youssef broke down elements of the unfolding Israel-Hamas war.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Hamas Israel: Yemeni militants launch fresh salvo at IsraelIran-backed groups harry Israel on four fronts: missiles fly over the Red Sea, fighting rages in Gaza, firefights go on in Lebanon and unrest dogs the West Bank.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕