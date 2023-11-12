University of Queensland Tops Best Universities Ranking

Best Universities Ranking, published for the first time on Wednesday, evaluates performance under the pillars of student satisfaction, research performance, global reputation, career outcomes, and equity and access. UQ outperformed the University of New South Wales, the Australian National University and Monash University, with the University of Adelaide rounding out the top five.

Professor Stephen Parker, one of the experts who helped design the ranking system, said UQ competed well against other traditional research-intensive universities but found an edge elsewhere. “It really is the student satisfaction score that put them just above the UNSW in the overall score,” said Parker, former national lead partner for education with KPMG and former vice-chancellor of the University of Canberra. “To give that context, the universities of Sydney and Melbourne, which you might think of as strong universities, came equal 39th for student satisfaction, which brings down their overall score, whereas UQ came 15th out of 40 and that’s made a lot of difference to their final performanc





