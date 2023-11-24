Universal child care recommended for children from birth to five

Most lower income families could have their child care and early education costs covered if the government accepts recommendations that all children from birth to five receive high quality services. A draft report from the Productivity Commission has found kids who attend early childhood education and care (ECEC) perform better at school and later in life. Here's what else it found.

Growing demand in a sector that's already chronically understaffed means universal child care can't be achieved without first addressing workforce shortages. Commissioner Martin Stokie said expanding accessibility would require the government to address workforce shortages first. "We will not make any progress towards a universal system without addressing the sector's workforce challenges," they said. "Improving pay and conditions is critical but more can be done to improve career and qualification pathways." An Early Childhood Education and Care Commission should also be created to support, advise and monitor governments' progress towards universal acces





