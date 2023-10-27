United Nations agency urgently appeals for fuel for life-saving humanitarian operations in Gaza

It is now been 20 days since Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities.

American-Palestinians Helal Kaoud and Shamiss Kaoud are among people watching events from afar, concerned about family members directly impacted by the ongoing war."On September 25th, my dad, my 20-year-old brother and four of my uncles, who are all US citizens, went to visit our family in Gaza. Despite my mother's pleadings otherwise, my dad promised my mom it was safe and that they would be back in a month.

"Our father is 68 years-old and has a heart condition. He has a pacemaker and a defibrillator implanted in his chest to resuscitate him if his heart stops. He is running out of medication that he relies on daily to keep his heart functioning properly. So not only is he worried about surviving the airstrikes, but he's also worried whether or not his medication will last. It is imperative that he gets back home as there is no way for him to get any of this medication. headtopics.com

Israeli officials say since October 7 Hamas has killed some 1,400 people, including children, and have taken more than 200 hostages - some of them infants and seniors.The war is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli troops are still preparing for a full ground invasion of Gaza."Something like that hasn't happened to the State of Israel in its 75-years of existence. What will happen in the next 75-years very much depends on the achievement - that we will strive for in this fight - and that’s why I am telling you, we have no other choice - and we will win, because we have no other choice, it’s us or them. headtopics.com

