Unexpected result for Kim K’s ‘nipple bra’

As is often the case where Kardashian is concerned, the $120 push-up bra elicited a divisive response – at first. Some declared it a regressive and tasteless play for the male gaze and a scourge on feminism. Others were unsure if it was even real.

“The PTSD from having your body mutilated from cancer is traumatic and not a choice for many people,” Ms La’Bounty went on to tell In Australia, more than 20,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year alone. Approximately 30 to 40 per cent have a mastectomy – including those who undergo the surgery as a preventive measure. Of those, about 15 per cent then undergo breast reconstruction – but not always that of the nipple.

“It changes their body and how they feel about it, and it’s directly tied to our breasts and our nipples and our identity. If the bra helps people, I think that’s a really powerful thing.” “This was groundbreaking and I got emotional. I’ve been silently struggling with my body image since my diagnosis last year,” she said.

