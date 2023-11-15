Unexpected Love: From Friendship to Romance

I met Shane when we started working as teachers at a new school. We connected as friends, having common interests in film, TV and music. We learned that we had grown up in the same town, so there was an almost instant comfort and familiarity in our conversations, and we laughed a lot. I didn't think of Shane in a romantic sense. I recall a friend asking if there were any good-looking single men at my work.

My response to her was (with Shane in mind), that there was one man who was gorgeous but not my type in personality and he was also five years younger than me. I went on to tell her that he was really into playing and watching sports, which didn't interest me. As the friendship progressed, I learned that Shane's personality was more multifaceted than my first impressions, and despite the sport obsessions, he had all the qualities in a partner I was looking for. We started seeing more of each other at social events outside of work

