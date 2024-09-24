Understanding The Perpetrators: Beyond Rape Culture

For the past few weeks, I’ve been following the rape trial of Dominique Pelicot in France with sorrow and dismay, but not horror. I have assessed and treated too many men like Pelicot to feel horrified by the myriad of perverse ways in which men hurt women any more.

I have spoken to men who have raped women with instruments like knives and hammers. Men who have set fire to women. Men who have killed sexual partners and then mutilated their corpses. I have worked with men like Pelicot, who used substances to drug their partners before raping them. This process of understanding and dismantling someone’s offence “map” to help them understand the smaller steps that led to the catastrophic incidence of offending, and to find a different pathway, is essential to interrupt the trajectory of sex offending.

Sexual Violence Rape Culture Perpetrators Forensic Psychology Consent

