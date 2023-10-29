Understanding the Cost of Residential Care: Lump Sum vs Daily Fee

Any time you move to a new home – unless someone lets you move in for free – you need to find a lump sum of money to buy the right to live there or create cash flow to rent the home.

A move into residential care is no different. It is essentially a move into a new home, albeit one that comes with many carers and support. One of the first expenses you will face is the cost of your room. This is likely to be quoted as a lump sum, but you have the choice to either pay the lump sum – called a refundable accommodation deposit (RAD) – or turn it into a daily fee – called aMany clients we speak to are initially reluctant to part with a large lump sum, but a RAD is not something to be afraid of. If you can afford to pay the RAD, this might be a good financial option and save you money.

The second thing to know is that repayment is fully guaranteed by the federal government, as long as you pay the money to an approved aged care provider. This means there is no risk of you losing the money if the provider goes into liquidation. The government takes on this credit risk. headtopics.com

Third, if you don’t pay the lump sum you will have to pay interest of 8.15 per cent per annum on the unpaid amount. This is like having an interest-only loan, with the interest payable being a non-refundable fee.If Delia opted to pay just the daily fee (and no RAD), the $156.30 daily “rent” ($57,050 per year) stops when she passes away, but none of this amount is refundable.

It is true that you don’t earn any interest on the money you pay as a RAD, but paying the RAD provides a cost saving by avoiding the interest cost. In addition, depending on your circumstances, paying a RAD might increase your age pension entitlements because it is not assessable under the age pension means-testing.Delia was receiving the full age pension of $28,514 per year when she moved into care. Six months later she sold her house. headtopics.com

