Understanding Perimenopause: Symptoms and Timing

More than half our population (50.7 per cent) are born with ovaries and will experience perimenopause in midlife. This occurs as hormone levels decrease and ovaries slow their release of eggs. Perimenopause usually begins in the early to mid-40s. Some people even begin perimenopause earlier, due to premature ovarian insufficiency or medical treatments such as chemotherapy or surgical oophorectomy (ovary removal). Menopause is technically the single day 12 months after your last period.

It usually occurs five to ten years after perimenopause begins, between ages 45 and 55. Up to 80 per cent of people in perimenopause experience symptoms. But it's not just hot flushes — symptoms can be incredibly varied and range in severity. Oestrogen affects every system in the body and so too can perimenopause symptoms. These include: It's impossible to anticipate which, if any, symptoms you'll experience, or in what order they will begi

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Rates of these STIs are rising in Australia. Here are the symptoms to watch out forData has revealed a significant rise in chlamydia and gonorrhoea infections, particularly amongst young people. Experts say there is an 'urgent need' for improved sexual health education.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Essendon begin AFL pre-season with staggering helicopter stunt7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Rates of these STIs are rising in Australia. Here are the symptoms to watch out forData has revealed a significant rise in chlamydia and gonorrhoea infections, particularly amongst young people. Experts say there is an 'urgent need' for improved sexual health education.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Understanding Perimenopause and Menopause Perimenopause usually starts in your 40s, but symptoms range in severity and differ from person to person.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »