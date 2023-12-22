Uncontrolled Bushfire Prompts Warnings in Western Australia

An uncontrolled bushfire in WA's south west has prompted warnings overnight from the Parks and Wildlife Service. Residents in parts of Callcup, Crowea and Meerup are being warned to prepare to leave as the blaze poses a possible threat to homes and lives in parts of the Manjimup Shire. Fast-moving and unpredictable bushfires in both Perth's south and east had earlier sparked emergency warnings but these have since been downgraded.

The bushfire in Serpentine is now considered contained and the fire threat level has been reduced, with the evacuation centre at Serpentine Jarrahdale Community Recreation Centre closed. Earlier the blaze burnt through 70 hectares even after heavy earthmoving equipment was brought in to create fire breaks ahead of the fire. Waterbombers and Helitaks repeatedly dumped water from the air, while hundreds of crew attacked the flames from the groun





