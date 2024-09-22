Uncertainty surrounds Ken Hinkley's future as Port Adelaide coach

That’s according to Nine’s Tom Morris, who claims people close to Hinkley “wouldn’t be hugely shocked” if the 57-year old walked from this position with a year to run on his contract due to the “toll” of recent months.

Watch every game of the NAB AFL Women’s Premiership Season LIVE with no ad-breaks during play on Kayo. New to Kayo?, Morris acknowledged Power assistant Josh Carr “will be Port’s next coach” eventually, “it’s just a matter of when.” “I’m not saying he will , I’m just saying it wouldn’t be a massive shock, such is the toll the last few months has taken on the senior coach.

Hinkley holds the unwanted record of the most VFL/AFL games coached at any club without making a grand final including having led Port in a record 274 matches.— and on head coaches in general — saying “no one person is going to do it on his own” and emphasising the need for “full club” buy in.

AFL Ken Hinkley Port Adelaide Coaching Contract

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley issues public dare to Hawthorn players ahead of AFL semi-final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley dares Hawthorn to attack Zak Butters's injured ribs in semifinalPort Adelaide star Zak Butters may be wounded heading into Friday's final against Hawthorn, but he's been backed to take on all comers.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Furious scenes as Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley ‘mouths off’ at Hawthorn players: ‘Poor form’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Port Adelaide Coach Ken Hinkley Fined for Responding to Jack Ginnivan's Provocative Social Media PostAfter Hawthorn forward Jack Ginnivan posted a social media message hyping up his team's chances against Port Adelaide in their AFL semi-final, Power coach Ken Hinkley responded with a comment directed at Ginnivan. This incident led to Hinkley being fined for breaching the AFL’s coaching code of conduct.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says latest finals failure is not just on him7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Port Adelaide fined $20,000 over Ken Hinkley’s Jack Ginnivan sledgeThe AFL has handed out a hefty fine over the Power coach’s sledge of a Hawks player on the Adelaide Oval surface after Port’s narrow win on Friday night.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »