’Unable to be changed’: Jones‘ cryptic ‘other forces’ swipe after Wallabies exit

In Wales to coach the Barbarians side, which will include eight of the players who took part in the most unsuccessful Wallabies World Cup campaign in history, Jones said he had to quit because he felt his role would be “compromised”.

He said Rugby Australia officials didn’t share the vision he had for the team and the sport so he walked away from his five-year deal without another job to go to despite links to Japan disrupting the World Cup efforts.“When the unity of where we were going wasn‘t the same – not because of the lack of desire from Rugby Australia but there’s other forces at play – then the only thing I could do was resign.”Eddie Jones has shifted his focus from the Wallabies to the Barbarians.

“When you‘ve had 20 years of unsuccessful rugby, that’s because of the system. I went in with a plan of how to change the system and that’s unable to be changed.Jones has picked six players, including Rob Leota and Rob Valetini from the Wallabies team who played in the 40-6 hiding by Wales that sealed Australia‘s fate at the World Cup.

Prop Taniela Tupou and Izaia Perese, also in Jones’s France squad, will be in Saturday’s starting line-up too, with former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, who Jones didn’t take to the World Cup, also in the outfit.

