UN Urges Australia to Curb Number of People in Jails and Ban Spit Hoods

The United Nations' anti-torture watchdog has urged Australia to curb the extraordinary number of people awaiting trial or sentencing in jails and ban the use of spit hoods. A report, released by the UN subcommittee on the prevention of torture (SPT) this week, also called for the limiting of routine strip-searches.





