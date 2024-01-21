UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Military Operations

Israel's military operations have caused mass destruction and civilian casualties, which is unprecedented according to the secretary-general. The situation in the Middle East is volatile and efforts must be made to prevent further conflict.





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palestinians in Gaza Strip struggle to find safe areas amid Israeli evacuation ordersMany Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian MP calls for ban on funding Israeli settlementsAustralian citizens should be banned from funding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Labor MP Julian Hill has suggested, calling on his own government to take a stronger stance against settler activity.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

United States General Election 2024Information about the upcoming United States general election in 2024, including the presidential nominating contests and the selection of candidates.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Federal funding for Victoria's Suburban Rail Loop project referred to Auditor GeneralThe federal government's contribution to Victoria's controversial Suburban Rail Loop project has been referred to the Auditor General, accusing the Albanese government of "signing a blank cheque" for a project that "just doesn’t stack up". The Auditor General has been asked to conduct a probe into federal funding for the Victorian government’s controversial Suburban Rail Loop.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Monarchist claims Australia's Head of State is Governor General, not King Charles IIIThe head of a prominent monarchist organisation has insisted Australia's Head of State is Governor General David Hurley, not King Charles III. Former Tasmanian Senator and Australian Monarchist League Chairman Eric Abetz made the claim during a spirited debate about the future of the Monarchy.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »