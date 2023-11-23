UN Refugee Agency Refuses to Help Australia Rehome Convicted Rohingya Man

The United Nations’ refugee agency refused to help Australia rehome a stateless Rohingya man convicted of raping a 10-year-old boy and instead urged the government to free him into the community for rehabilitation. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees declined to be involved in deporting the man and warned officials they were trying to send him to potentially dangerous countries.

The challenge to indefinite detention was brought by the man, known by the pseudonym NZYQ, who had been detained since he was paroled in 2018. His legal team argued it was unconstitutional for the Commonwealth to hold a person with no prospect of leaving Australia





High Court Overturns Indefinite Immigration Detention for Stateless Rohingya RefugeeThe high court has ruled that indefinite immigration detention is illegal for a stateless Rohingya refugee known as NZYQ. Previously unreported details reveal NZYQ's experiences of forced labor and the abduction and killing of his brother in Myanmar. The judge did not find remorse in relation to NZYQ's conviction for the rape of a 10-year-old boy, despite pleading guilty. Court documents also highlight risk factors for possible reoffending.

