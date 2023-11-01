UN official who denounced Gaza ‘genocide’ already under review after pro-Israel lobby complaint

Craig Mokhiber, director of the New York office of the UN high commissioner for human rights, wrote on 28 October to the UN high commissioner in Geneva, Volker Türk, accusing Israel of committing genocide and his employer of failing to stop it. “This will be my last communication to you,” he said.

A complaint about Mokhiber’s social media output and broadcast interviews had been under review since March by the UN’s investigations division office of internal oversight services. After an assessment as to whether there may have been merit in further action, the case was passed on earlier this month to the high commissioner for human rights, as the “responsible official” to make his own assessment.He said: “Israel lobby groups regularly harass and complain about UN officials who speak out on Israeli violations, but the UN is used to this tactic, so I would be surprised if any such ‘complaint’ went anywhere.

“Indeed, as I said, I never heard of it. And, indeed, a complaint that a UN human rights official had criticised a country’s human rights violations is unlikely to go anywhere. If it did, it would be quite extraordinary indeed.”

In the original complaint against Mokhiber, an organisation called UK Lawyers for Israel had argued that his views “as expressed on social media and in televised interviews clearly show an extreme anti-Israel bias and there is therefore a clear failure to comply with the international civil service rules on independence and impartiality and the guidelines for UN staff on social media”.

