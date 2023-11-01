UN have been ‘anti-Israeli’ throughout decades of conflict with Palestine

Mr Hulata told Sky News Australia that he wishes Israel had been given advanced warning before Hamas “massacred” their civilian communities. “The UN is not playing the role that they should play … they’ve been anti-Israeli throughout the decades of this conflict," he told Sky News Australia.“But in a situation like this, not to condemn Hamas.”

