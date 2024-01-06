UN criticises Australian Federal Court for breaching Aboriginal rights

A decision by the United Nations Human Rights Committee has criticised the Federal Court for breaching the rights of an Aboriginal native title claim group. While the UN committee's decision is non-binding, it puts pressure on the Australian government, particularly if criticising other countries on human rights. And, potentially, raises questions about the native title system.

A spokesperson from the Attorney-General's department said the Australian government takes seriously its human rights obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and is considering the committee's views. The Australian Government has 180 days to consider its response to the decision and a response is expected by February. The Human Rights Committee found that Australia should reconsider the Wunna Nyiyaparli's native title claim and ensure that they have effective participation in those proceeding





