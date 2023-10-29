UN Calls for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza Conflict

Last modified on Sun 29 Oct 2023 20.02 CETwill be held on Monday as the council’s Arab representative seeks a binding resolution demanding that Israel accepts a humanitarian pause to the fighting in Gaza.

The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, said on Sunday he regretted that “instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations”.

In a sign of growing tensions between the US and Israel, the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Israel had to make a distinction between military and civilian targets. Speaking to CNN, he said Israel was solely responsible for its military operations. “They’re the ones making decisions, they’re the ones conducting the operations,” he said, declining to openly criticise any aspect of the new military effort. headtopics.com

Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with Joe Biden, Netanyahu’s office said. The Israeli statement did not expand on the conversation. As Israel’s largest military backer, the US bears some responsibility for its actions on the battlefield, US representative Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told NBC. “We are losing credibility,” Jayapal said. “And, frankly, we’re being isolated in the rest of the world.”

According to a readout by Macron’s office, the leaders also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself within the limits of international law and the importance of finding a way to release the hostages held by Hamas. headtopics.com

The UAE has asked for UN aid head, Martin Griffiths, and Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency providing aid to Palestinians (UNRWA), to brief the security council on Monday.

