Umpire controversy explodes at World Cup

Aiden Markram hit a solid 91 and at 206-4 South Africa were well on course to comfortably chase down a 271-run target.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

Pakistan fought back as they claimed five wickets for 54 runs to leave South Africa needing 11 runs over the final five overs. Controversy then took over when Haris Rauf slammed a ball into the pads of Tabraiz Shamsi with the last ball of the 46th over.As the replays rolled Shamsi looked completely plumb only for the DRS to save him. Ball tracking flashed two red lights but it was the final one that cut Pakistan the deepest as the wickets stated umpire’s call.The controversial moment.The controversial call left the cricket world up in arms with many believing the system needs a major overhaul.

Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla wrote: “Feel for this lad (Azam) he gave everything, top captaincy great knock. A umpire call costs the game. Nawaz not delivered well but Chin up Babar you’re the champion.” headtopics.com

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was livid as he posted on X: “Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game. @ICC should change this rule … if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter … otherwise what is the use of technology.”2 absolute jarring LBW shouts denied on umpiresâ call by one Chris Gaffaney. may have looked marginal to the naked eye, but he was never going to raise the finger.

They have four points and will need results to fall in their favour if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.“We had a very close fight and fought very well. We had an opportunity to win this match but we missed it,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. headtopics.com

