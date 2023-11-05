Ukrainian General Warns of Stalemate in War with Russia

A member of a Ukrainian artillery unit carries ammunition before firing towards Russian troops at a position near a frontline in the Donetsk region. A senior spokesperson for his administration has rebuked the general in question and accused him of making “the aggressor’s job easier”. Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi had offered his blunt assessment of the current situation in an interview published this week.
“Just like in the first world war, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” Zaluzhnyi said the war had entered a phase of attritional fighting in which neither side would make much progress unless there was a technological breakthrough. He also suggested that The general said he had underestimated Vladimir Putin’s willingness to sacrifice his own soldiers, saying at least 150,000 had been killed so far. “Let’s be honest, is a feudal state where the cheapest resource is human life. And for us … the most expensive thing we have is our people,” Zaluzhnyi said. At a disadvantage, he admitted. “This will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power, eventually threatening Ukraine’s armed forces and the state itself
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: FinancialReview | Read more »
Source: smh | Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »
Source: theage | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »