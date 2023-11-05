Ukrainian General Warns of Stalemate in War with Russia

A member of a Ukrainian artillery unit carries ammunition before firing towards Russian troops at a position near a frontline in the Donetsk region. A senior spokesperson for his administration has rebuked the general in question and accused him of making “the aggressor’s job easier”. Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi had offered his blunt assessment of the current situation in an interview published this week.

“Just like in the first world war, we have reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate,” Zaluzhnyi said the war had entered a phase of attritional fighting in which neither side would make much progress unless there was a technological breakthrough. He also suggested that The general said he had underestimated Vladimir Putin’s willingness to sacrifice his own soldiers, saying at least 150,000 had been killed so far. “Let’s be honest, is a feudal state where the cheapest resource is human life. And for us … the most expensive thing we have is our people,” Zaluzhnyi said. At a disadvantage, he admitted. “This will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power, eventually threatening Ukraine’s armed forces and the state itself

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian shipyard in Crimea targeted by Ukrainian missilesRussia’s defence ministry says one ship was damaged in the attack on the port city of Kerch

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Ukraine-Russia: Zelensky rebukes top general over ‘war stalemate’The emerging fissure between the general and the president comes as Ukraine is struggling in its war effort, militarily and diplomatically.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SMH: Hezbollah warns US of regional war risk, says ‘all options’ open on Lebanese frontThe leader of the Iran-backed militant group accused the US of being entirely responsible for the war in Gaza, calling Israel its executive tool and “servant”.

Source: smh | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Hezbollah warns US of regional war risk, says ‘all options’ open on Lebanese frontThe leader of the Iran-backed militant group accused the US of being entirely responsible for the war in Gaza, calling Israel its executive tool and “servant”.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: Hezbollah warns US of regional war risk, says ‘all options’ open on Lebanese frontThe leader of the Iran-backed militant group accused the US of being entirely responsible for the war in Gaza, calling Israel its executive tool and “servant”.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Gaza’s children face catastrophe as death toll nears 4,000, UN warnsIsraeli bombs hit school being used as a shelter while warning comes that children form 40% of fatalities

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »