Ukrainian Air Force Intercepts Massive Aerial Attack by Russia

The Ukrainian air force intercepted a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in the biggest aerial attack since Russia's invasion in February 2022. At least 20 civilians were killed in the attacks across the country. The previous biggest assault was in November 2022 with 96 missiles launched by Russia.





How Ukraine's innovative use of drones has revolutionised modern warfareA Ukrainian drone manufacturer has told ABC's 7.30 he believes Russian drones are now outnumbering Ukrainian ones on the frontlines by five to one.

Increasing Number of Australians Prescribed Medication for ADHDThe number of Australians prescribed medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder has more than doubled in the last five years to reach 414,000 in 2022. For many, getting an ADHD diagnosis and the right medication can be a game changer with major, lifelong benefits.

Once isolated, distrustful Vladimir Putin is intimidating the West as he 'plans big' ahead of 2024 Russian electionWith next year’s election outcome firmly in his pocket, Putin can dream and plan big about his next play in his ongoing war against the West. The closer we get to next year’s Russian presidential elections, the more speculation will grow about Russia’s political future, and certainly what the future holds for Vladimir Putin.

Russian Supreme Court Bans LGBTQ+ 'Movement' as Extremist OrganizationThe Russian Supreme Court has banned the LGBTQ+ 'movement' in the country, labeling it as an extremist organization. This ruling is the latest step in a long-standing crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Russia under President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Growing international momentum to seize Russian state assets for UkraineInternational momentum is growing to seize Russian state assets, including central bank reserves, to pay for rebuilding a post-war Ukraine instead of expecting western taxpayers to foot the bill. Canada has moved beyond sanctions, freezes and seizure of private assets to pave the way to seizing state assets — and other countries are poised to follow suit. But will seizing Russian state assets discourage Russia from ending the war? Or is it instead a new tool for peacemaking?

UN Security Council Adopts Watered-Down Resolution on Aid Delivery to GazaThe UN Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution calling for immediate aid deliveries to Gaza without an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. The vote was 13-0 with the US and Russia abstaining. The resolution aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

