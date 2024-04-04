Ukraine Strengthens Military with New Laws and Recruits

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed three bills into law aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military forces. The new laws will add around 50,000 troops to the military and create an online registry for recruits.

This comes as Ukraine's forces are depleted and in need of reinforcements to hold the front lines in ongoing fighting. The military conscription age has also been lowered to 25.

