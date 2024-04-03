Ukraine Seeks Reparations for War Damages from Russia

Students remove debris after a Russian rocket attack damages the Kyiv State Academy of Decorative Applied Arts and Design building in late March 2024. Ukraine has invited its citizens to register claims for wartime damages to their homes suffered as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. These are just some of the harms suffered by people in Ukraine since Russia's all-out war was launched more than two years ago.

The issue of justice through reparations has been the topic of a conference organised by the Dutch government, the European Commission and Ukraine. Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, says the long-term goal is the creation of an international compensation mechanism that will cover the cost reparations using frozen Russian assets. "Ukrainians require justice now. Not in the distant future. They don't want to hear the justice will be served.

