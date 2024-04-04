Ukraine's President Signs Measures to Replenish Army Ranks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law three measures aimed at replenishing the ranks of his country’s exhausted and battered army, including the politically poisonous step of lowering the age when men become eligible for mobilisation, and eliminating some medical exemptions. Parliament passed the legislation lowering the draft eligibility age to 25, from 27, last May, but Zelensky had delayed signing it in hopes that it would not be needed.

He relented on Wednesday and signed the measure, along with laws eliminating a category of medical exemption known as “partially eligible” and creating an electronic database of men in Ukraine, starting at age 17, to crack down on draft dodgers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia-Ukraine war: Australia signs up to drone coalition to help UkraineAustralia and Britain will also upgrade military ties under new treaty following defence talks in Canberra.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Ukraine war briefing: respite for conscripts as Zelenskiy signs discharge decreeGen Valerii Zaluzhnyi to become Ukraine’s ambassador to UK, Zelenskiy visits Turkey, Czechs put Slovakia at arm’s length – what we know on day 744

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump secure nominations, set for general election rematch7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Hungarian PM Orban Meets with Former US President Trump to Discuss Opposition to Aid for UkraineHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President Donald Trump met at a Florida resort to discuss their shared opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine. Orban stated that Trump has a clear vision of not funding the Russo-Ukrainian war, believing that Ukraine cannot stand on its own. The meeting was described as a social and friendly gathering with no specific agenda.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Ukraine war briefing: Russian forces occupying Ukraine use torture as ‘policy’, says UN expertAlice Jill Edwards says 90% of Ukraine’s 103,000 open cases relating to war crimes and crimes against humanity are registered as torture cases – what we know on day 745

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war: This obscure museum is helping Ukraine fight RussiaAn attraction in the British countryside is proving vital in the modern-day fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »