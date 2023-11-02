Ukraine reports most extensive Russian shelling of the year

The Russians have fired millions of shells on cities, towns and villages since invading in February 2022, reducing several settlements to rubble across the eastern part of Ukraine. “This is the highest number of cities and villages that have come under attack since the start of the year.”

Preparations for the demolition of a residential building that was damaged the most in the shelling of Russian troops are under way in the Northern Saltivka neighbourhood, Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine.

His article comes almost five months into a major Ukrainian counteroffensive that has not made a serious breakthrough against heavily mined Russian defensive lines. Fighting is expected to slow as the weather worsens.

The article singled out Russia’s air power advantage as a factor that made advancing harder and called for Ukraine to conduct massive drone strikes to overload Russia’s air defences. He called it a priority for Ukraine to build up its reserve forces despite noting it had limited capacity to train them inside the country and highlighting gaps in legislation that allowed people to evade service.

“We are also introducing a ‘combat internship’, which involves placing newly mobilised and trained personnel in experienced frontline units to prepare them.” NIS officials didn’t immediately respond to a request to confirm Yoo’s account of the meeting. The agency has a mixed record on tracking developments in North Korea, which is made difficult by Pyongyang’s stringent control of information. But North Korea and Russia have been actively boosting the visibility of their partnership in the face of separate, deepening confrontation with the US.

