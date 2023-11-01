Ukraine reports most extensive Russian shelling of its settlements this year

"Over the last 24 hours, the enemy shelled 118 settlements in 10 regions," Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Wednesday. "This is the highest number of cities and villages that have come under attack since the start of the year."The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said it showed "Russian aggression against Ukraine has reached a new peak of ruthlessness"."Our support continues, as long as needed.
The overnight shelling in the northeastern Kharkiv region killed one person, and another was killed in the southern Kherson region, local officials said. During the day, Ukraine said a Russian drone attack on the southern city of Nikopol killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four others.Ukraine says Russia is running out of steam in some areas, but fighting in other locations has "significantly escalated".Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said 80 per cent of healthcare facilities in the southern Kherson region were damaged or destroyed.
Russia has dramatically ramped up its domestic arms production while also tapping its few foreign partners for ammunition supplies. Citing intelligence information, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday that North Korea has provided Russia with over one million artillery rounds.Hospital evacuated in southern Ukraine as UN details 'unimaginable levels of suffering' from nearly two years of war
