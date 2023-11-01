UK, US, China sign AI safety pledge at UK summit

In it, they agreed on"the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community".

"There is a clear imperative to ensure that this rapidly evolving technology remains safe and secure," he said. The announcement came shortly after the UK and United States both said they were setting up their own institutes to assess and mitigate the risks of the fast-emerging technology.

The conference at Bletchley Park, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany's"Enigma" code, focuses on frontier AI. But London has reportedly had to scale back its ambitions around ideas such as launching a new regulatory body amid a perceived lack of enthusiasm.

Donelan accepted that the summit"isn't designed to produce a blueprint for global legislation", but was instead"designed to forge a path ahead,... so that we can get a better handle and understanding on the risk of frontier AI".While the potential of AI raises many hopes, particularly for medicine, its development is seen as largely unchecked.

But lawyer and investigator Cori Crider, a campaigner for"fair" technology, warned that the summit could be"a bit of a talking shop. "Where is the labour regulator looking at whether jobs are being made unsafe or redundant? Where's the data protection regulator?" she asked.

