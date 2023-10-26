UK TikTok prankster Mizzy could be jailed for flouting court order

The TikTok prankster known as Mizzy has been banned from using social media and faces a custodial sentence after he was found guilty of posting videos featuring people without their consent.

Judge Bone, overseeing the trial at Stratford magistrates court in London on Thursday, criticised O’Garro for “lacking all credibility” after he denied four counts of breaching the order. The court heard how the 19-year-old began sharing videos of people without their consent on the same day the criminal behaviour order was passed on 24 May this year.

In the video, passersby were visible in the background as O’Garro said to the camera: “The UK law is a joke.” O’Garro’s claim that one of his friends, who had access to his login details, posted the videos on X without his consent, was dismissed by Bone as “inconceivable”. headtopics.com

