UK Supreme Court Rules Sending Asylum Seekers to Rwanda Unlawful

The UK Supreme Court ruled that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful. The plan would have seen tens of thousands of asylum seekers sent from the UK to Rwanda, which would then process and host such refugees indefinitely. The court's decision is grounded in the view that Rwanda is unsafe for asylum seekers because it might force them to return to their home country.

Forced return is against international human rights law as refugees and asylum seekers may be persecuted again in their country of origin. The ruling has implications not only for the UK's migration policy but also for Rwanda and the refugees already residing there





