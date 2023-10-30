UK politics live: most public services much worse now than when Tories took office in 2010, report says

Good morning. Any plan Rishi Sunak has to win the next general election has to deal with the Conservative party’s record in office, which is something of a handicap. Today’s non-Israel-Gaza political news is likely to focus on the Covid inquiry hearing, which could shed fresh light on how dysfunctional No 10 was under Boris Johnson in the early days of the pandemic.

But Covid is very far from being the worst indictiment on the government’s record (not least because the vaccine rollout is widely regarded as a triumph). Today the Institute for Government thinktank has published its annual survey of how key public services are performing and, frankly, its conclusions are dire. It says almost all public services are worse than they were at the time of the last election, and most of them are much worse than they were when the Conservatives took office in 2010.

Albanese government has been ‘unequivocal’ in its condemnation of Hamas’ Israel attackTrade Minister Don Farrell says the Albanese Labor government has been “unequivocal” in its condemnation of Hamas’ attack on Israel. Read more ⮕

NT government announces cabinet reshuffle, with Brent Potter, Joel Bowden promoted to ministryNT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has unveiled her new-look cabinet. From fresh faces to demotions, here's who's in and who's out. Read more ⮕

Victorian Government Defends Plan to Decriminalise Public Drunkenness on Melbourne Cup DayThe Victorian government is facing concerns from police officers over its plan to decriminalise public drunkenness on Melbourne Cup Day. The Police Union has raised concerns about officers' preparedness and the lack of a sobering up centre in Collingwood. Read more ⮕

Elon Musk offers satellite internet to Gaza, sparking row with Israeli governmentElon Musk has offered to provide satellite internet to Gaza, causing a dispute with the Israeli government who claim it will be used for 'terrorist purposes'. The move comes after the territory experienced a blackout in cellular and internet connectivity, leaving the population cut off from the world during heavy aerial bombardment. International aid agencies and rescue workers have struggled to communicate and provide assistance. Musk's offer came after a direct appeal from a doctor on social media. Read more ⮕

Vic government rejects calls to delay public drunkenness reformsThe Victorian government has rejected calls to delay the introduction of public drunkenness reforms, set to take effect on Melbourne Cup Day – one of the booziest days of the year. Read more ⮕

Australian Government Triples Incentive for Doctors to Bulk Bill Vulnerable PatientsThe Australian government will triple the incentive paid to doctors who bulk bill certain patients from 1 November, in a bid to improve access to primary health care for vulnerable demographics. Read more ⮕