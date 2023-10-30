UK Covid inquiry reaches week of potentially damning testimony

After four months of hearings, the official Covid inquiry reaches a week of hugely significant and potentially damning testimony, evidence that could shine a deeply unforgiving light on the inner workings of Boris Johnson’s government., Johnson’s former chief adviser, and Lee Cain, his ex-communications chief, plus a string of other senior aides and top civil servants of the time – several of whom first became known to the public because of illicit Covid parties.

One scheduled box-office witness, cabinet secretary Simon Case, the head of the civil service under Johnson and still in post, has been put back until later this year because of a medical procedure.

One such twist came in the last evidence session, on 19 October, when a string of September 2020 WhatsApp messages between Dame Angela McLean, now the government's chief scientific adviser, and leading epidemiologist John Edmunds showed

While less known to the public than Cummings, Cain was also a hugely important figure inside No 10. A longtime aide to Johnson, the former journalist was his director of communications

Rather than rushing into lockdowns, Cain is expected to argue, the Johnson government's main mistake had been to delay them too long, a worry raised in recent hearings by eminent scientists including Edmunds

Amid the inevitable political drama, gossip and score-settling, it is important to remember that all this will be closely watched by the families of those who died, who are among the designated “core participants”.

