UK Conservatives face gloomy outlook despite touted tax cuts

Slowing growth, falling living standards, a record post-war tax take, sustained inflation, frozen public investment and breathtaking cuts to public services: not the message Britain’s governing Conservatives would have wanted from their mid-year mini-budget. Facing an election in 2024, British chancellor Jeremy Hunt attempted late on Wednesday (AEDT) to tout £20 billion ($38 billion) a year of tax cuts for workers and businesses, describing them as “the biggest tax cut in British history”.

But his pre-election pitch was cast into shade by the gloomy prognostications of his government’s independent fiscal scrutineer, the Office for Budget Responsibility. British chancellor Jeremy Hunt heads from Downing Street to Parliament to deliver his ‘autumn statement’.The OBR’s analysis of the government’s “autumn statement” – a mini-budget similar to Australia’s MYEFO – said the British economy had recovered more quickly than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-related energy price shock, but downgraded its expectations for what would happen nex





Conservatives should focus on economics after Voice: Angus TaylorThe shadow treasurer has told a global conservative movement to focus on aspiration and prosperity to heal polarisation.

