UK Backs Moratorium on Commercial Deep-Sea Mining

Britain has announced its backing for a moratorium on commercial deep-sea mining, after criticism from scientists, MPs and environmentalists of its previous stance in support of the emerging industry.

On Monday, the UK government said publicly it would back a temporary suspension on supporting or sponsoring any exploitation licences to mine metals from the sea floor until enough scientific evidence was available to understand the impact on ecosystems.

Last month, dozens of scientists warned the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, that allowing industrial-scale exploitation of the seabed could have grave consequences, both for marine life and for the ability of the ocean, one of the planet’s greatest carbon sinks, to absorb carbon dioxide. headtopics.com

Until now the UK has stopped short of backing a moratorium. The change of heart puts it on a growing list of at least 20 countries, including Brazil, France, Germany, Sweden and Canada, calling for a pause on supporting exploration licences, at least until the environmental effects of seabed exploitation are better understood.

Monday marks the beginning of fresh negotiations at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a quasi-UN body charged with regulating the industry in international waters. It met in July but no decision was reached on whether to allow production to go ahead.The UK government holds two exploration licences to extract metals from the floor of the Pacific Ocean. headtopics.com

Mining companies say that harvesting minerals, including copper, nickel and cobalt, from the ocean instead of land is cheaper and less environmentally damaging. Scientists and environmental groups counter that less than 1% of the world’s deep seas have been explored, and warn thatafter newsletter promotion

Hamas Engages Israeli Troops in Gaza, Dismisses Reports of Deep AdvancesIsrael signals intent to encircle Gaza's main city as it expands ground incursions. UNRWA staff casualties rise. Hamas fires mortars against Israeli forces and claims to have hit Israeli tanks. Read more ⮕

‘You have to accept you’re still standing’: Brooke Satchwell digs deep on life, work and loveOver the past 10 years, Brooke Satchwell has delivered a string of surprising, daring, funny and award-winning performances. Now she’s back on stage. Read more ⮕

‘This is our horror’: NT coroner investigates deaths of women at hands of their partnersElisabeth Armitage is diving deep into the systemic failures that led to the death of four women through domestic violence in what she calls a ‘national shame’ Read more ⮕

Winton Wetlands becomes movie set for Foe after director discovers a 'powerful place'There are hopes the cinema release of Foe, starring Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, will achieve something beyond critical and commercial success by increasing the profile of Victoria's Winton Wetlands. Read more ⮕

No-go zone proposed for petrol and diesel powered vehicles in StockholmPetrol and diesel cars are facing a ban in Sweden's capital Stockholm. Stockholm city council has drawn up plans to ban vehicles powered by fossil fuels from its downtown commercial area from the beginning of 2025. Read more ⮕

MCG misery extends victory drought to 20 monthsA winless streak which has now grown to 20 months is going to force NSW players to “look deep” and answer some “ age-old cricket questions” after a Sheffield Shield thumping from Victoria at the MCG. Read more ⮕