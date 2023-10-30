UK Backs Moratorium on Commercial Deep-Sea Mining

Britain has announced its backing for a moratorium on commercial deep-sea mining, after criticism from scientists, MPs and environmentalists of its previous stance in support of the emerging industry.
On Monday, the UK government said publicly it would back a temporary suspension on supporting or sponsoring any exploitation licences to mine metals from the sea floor until enough scientific evidence was available to understand the impact on ecosystems.
Last month, dozens of scientists warned the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, that allowing industrial-scale exploitation of the seabed could have grave consequences, both for marine life and for the ability of the ocean, one of the planet's greatest carbon sinks, to absorb carbon dioxide.
Until now the UK has stopped short of backing a moratorium. The change of heart puts it on a growing list of at least 20 countries, including Brazil, France, Germany, Sweden and Canada, calling for a pause on supporting exploration licences, at least until the environmental effects of seabed exploitation are better understood.
Monday marks the beginning of fresh negotiations at the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a quasi-UN body charged with regulating the industry in international waters. It met in July but no decision was reached on whether to allow production to go ahead.The UK government holds two exploration licences to extract metals from the floor of the Pacific Ocean.
Mining companies say that harvesting minerals, including copper, nickel and cobalt, from the ocean instead of land is cheaper and less environmentally damaging. Scientists and environmental groups counter that less than 1% of the world's deep seas have been explored, and warn that