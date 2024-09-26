UK and Australia To Negotiate New Treaty Focused on AUKUS Submarine Program

The UK government has announced it is set to negotiate a new bilateral treaty with Australia as it prepares to host the first meeting of AUKUS defence ministers ever to be held outside the United States. The United Kingdom and Australia are set to enter into negotiations on a new treaty to establish the strategic and operational framework for bilateral cooperation under AUKUS .

“Given the importance of accelerating the design, build and delivery of SSN-AUKUS, Australia and the UK agreed these negotiations should occur at pace and with high priority.” The treaty could create a major trade boost for the UK, with billions of pounds of exports expected to support the building of submarines in Australia, according to the ministry.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said he was delighted negotiations would soon commence on the new bilateral AUKUS treaty which he said would “help create a more secure and stable Indo-Pacific for decades to come”.

AUKUS Submarine Program UK Australia Treaty Defense Cooperation

