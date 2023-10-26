Ugly Harden saga takes twist as Sixers superstar stopped by team security in dramatic escalation

As the NBA world waits with bated breath to see if or when Harden takes the court for Philadelphia this season, more light has been shed on him not traveling with the team on its season-opening road trip starting in Milwaukee.Wemby’s weird NBA debut spoiled by Luka amid cheeky F-bomb slip – WrapJames Harden told to skip road trip after suddenly returning to 76ers with bags packed

Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes broke the news that Harden arrived for the team flight, but was “stopped by a security official who notified him that he was not permitted to accompany the team.”

The report indicated that head coach Nick Nurse and general manager Elton Brand told Harden it was the team’s plans for him to work out at the practice facility, where the organization can be “monitoring his measurables and speed with their tracking system. headtopics.com

Harden had missed a number of the Sixers’ practices recently, as the team cited personal reasons for his absence. NBA reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported Tuesday that Harden had been tending to his mother, who is ill.

