n Thursday night, a mere 54 hours before he stepped into the ring to face Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury sat in his clutteredin Riyadh and grinned with devilish certainty as he compared himself to Kipling. Yet, rather than reflecting on his ability to treat both triumph and disaster as impostors, the WBC world heavyweight champion licked his lips and made a more amusing reference.

As a raw novice of boxing and, facing a venerated and unbeaten giant in Fury, Ngannou added softly: “He is a mountain, but every mountain is climbable.”. The champion got more than chinned by an apparent no-hoper. He was knocked down heavily in the third round after a clubbing left hand to the side of his head scrambled his senses. Fury got up – as he always does.

Social media, obviously, was in uproar, lambasting corruption in boxing and lamenting how Ngannou had been cheated of his rightful victory. Yet it was telling that Ngannou himself did not rail against the decision in the aftermath. However, in the heat of Riyadh today, his pride might swell with some resentment that Fury was saved by the judges. headtopics.com

Usyk must be seething that Fury decided to accept this money‑spinner against Ngannou as a supposed tune-up before their title decider. At least Usyk will be bolstered in his belief that he can capitalise on Fury’s soft living and extreme wealth and defeat him whenever they eventually fight in Riyadh.A surreal night also gave the hosts a chance to showcase their extravagance before Fury and Ngannou got down to the violent business of heavyweight boxing.

In these moments it was easy to understand why the dark forces of Saudi Arabia and professional boxing seem made for each other. All the biggest fights in the immediate future could well take place in Riyadh rather than Las Vegas or London. Many of those who make their living from boxing have shown unfettered glee in this new arrangement and have been full of gushing praise for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.for taking part in anti‑government protests when they were both minors under the age of 18. headtopics.com

