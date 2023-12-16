Two-thirds of Australians plan to spend less this festive season than last year as cost-of-living pressures strangle household budgets, with rising grocery costs putting the biggest strain on voters’ wallets. Higher energy bills, insurance premiums and interest rates are also among the main factors affecting voters’ spending power, exclusive polling has shown.

Of those polled for the Resolve Political Monitor survey conducted for this masthead, 66 per cent say they will curb their Christmas spending this year, and 67 per cent say they will buy fewer or cheaper presents. The survey of 1605 people over six days to December 3 found that 60 per cent of Australians are finding it harder to make ends meet compared to the same time last year, while 49 per cent said they would struggle to afford an unexpected expense of a few thousand dollars at this tim





