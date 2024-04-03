Two-thirds of Australian retirees worried about financial security amid cost-of-living crisis

While most Australians are content in retirement, two-thirds say they are worried about financial security amid the cost-of-living crisis, a study has found. It indicated that while retirees sit at 70 out of 100 on the Retirement Happiness Index, two-thirds say the rising cost of living has impacted their sense of financial security. Another 38 per cent said they were worried they would run out of money during retirement.

(The cost-of-living crisis) creates uncertainty today for people who are trying to live on a budget," author and retirement expert Bec Wilson told 9News. Retired couple Terry and Kerry Cavendish say they have found the saving "sweet spot" by consulting with experts to set up an annuity for regular income. "Every month, you know you're guaranteed to get that money and it just gives you peace of mind, it's just a no-brainer, like set and forget," Kerry said

