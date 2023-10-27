Two-state solution reliant on removal of Hamas says former Israeli PM

Mr Olmert served as Israel’s 12th Prime Minister from 2006 to 2009 and was a strong advocate for peace talks with Palestine during his tenure.“The two-state is the only possible political solution for the historical dispute between Israel and the Palestinians. We need to separate from the Palestinians…they need to establish their independent Palestinian state,” Mr Olmert told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi on Friday night.

The 78-year-old said terrorist organisations have proved to be a major barrier to any solutions as they “don’t want peace with Israel”. “So the prerequisite for a potential momentum of negotiations between us and the Palestinian authority that may lead to peace and a two-state solution is the removal of Hamas as the dominant force in Gaza.

In 2008, the then-PM presented an extensive proposal for peace which included Israel ceding almost 94 per cent of the West Bank for the establishment of a Palestinian state and maintenance of contiguity of the Palestinian state amongst several other elements.

Mr Olmert still holds hope of Israel and Palestine down the line however, starting with the eradication of Hamas.

