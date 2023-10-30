Two prisoners on the run in Queensland

Q﻿ueensland Police are hunting two potentially dangerous men who escaped Townsville Correctional Centre yesterday.

Vaughn Hunter, who was serving time for serious assault, and Fabien Galigan, who was locked up for attacking someone, should not be approached if they are seen, police warned. Police and Queensland Corrective Services officers are searching for the pair after they absconded from the prison, described on its website as housing high and low-security inmates.Police and Queensland Corrective Services officers are searching for two escaped prisoners. (Nine)Hunter is described as 179cm tall and 61kg and he has a tattoo on his right check and a name on the side of his neck.

