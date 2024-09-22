Two New Crime Series Offer Contrasting Takes on Australian Noir

Two new, locally produced crime series are worlds apart: in the way they look, the style of their storytelling, and their creative foundations. One is a pragmatic clone of a proven crowd-pleaser and something of a laydown misère for its broadcaster; the other is a pioneering production that hasn’t received the attention or the kudos that it deserves. One is a relatively safe bet; the other is a gutsy gamble that pays off handsomely.

Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke and Lloyd Griffith as Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright in Return to Paradise.Here, the violent deaths aren’t too disturbing because they’re not excessively gory, and the victims aren’t known for long before they meet their untimely ends. The self-contained murder mysteries will be solved within an episode. The vibrant Caribbean community will blithely continue on its merry way despite the rising body count.

The tragedy of the inciting incident isn’t simply the physical injury that it causes but the way in which it traps the central characters, two essentially decent people struggling to cope in increasingly difficult circumstances.Zil is confident, even a bit cocky, at the outset, a local hero who’s knocked from his pedestal and spirals into a string of bad decisions in an effort to save himself and to salvage an increasingly dire situation.

The writing throughout the series is empathetic towards characters on both sides of the law, evoking the pressures and politics of policing as well as the terror and powerlessness of being a police target. Bassiuoni’s experience as a lawyer with Amnesty International, UNICEF and the Aboriginal legal service in Alice Springs and with the juvenile justice system productively informs the depiction of Dalia.

